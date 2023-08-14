Info Edge Q1 Results Review - Naukri Performance To Drag FY24 Growth: Motilal Oswal

Info Edge India Ltd. delivered a weaker-than-expected revenue growth in Q1 FY24, with standalone revenue rising 15% YoY (20.6% expected). Ebitda margin was better than expected at 38.8%, down 30 basis points QoQ (120 bp beat).

Overall billings were muted and remained flat YoY at Rs 5.2 billion, largely on account of lower billings in recruitment solutions business (down 4.2% YoY).

The management continues to see a slowdown in IT hiring activity, which remains a key risk, given its significantly high revenue contribution to the Naukri business. Though non-IT has been doing well for the past couple of quarters, it has started witnessing a slowdown with delayed renewals, which would add to the drag on the billings.

The management was surprised by the dip in hiring activity in July 2023. While we see recovery in IT hiring in FY25, we expect Naukri billings to decline in FY24 on a high base, which will result in single-digit growth for FY24 and FY25.

99acres posted robust revenue growth in Q1 FY24. The demand is projected to remain strong due to low inventory levels, a surge in demand for larger homes, higher digital adoption rates, and a shift in spending from offline to online platforms.

The decrease in realisation can be attributed to the significant influx of new users added in Q1 FY24. The marketing spends, though reducing, are likely to result in continued losses for 99acres over the next few years, before it turns profitable.

Info Edge has delivered a sharp margin improvement over the last few quarters with lower dependency on advertisement and operating leverage. With slower growth in FY24 and FY25, we see limited upside on margins. We expect FY24/FY25 Ebitda margin at 37.1/37.4%.