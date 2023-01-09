Infibeam Avenues - Fintech Powering Payments, Commerce For Enterprises: Dolat Capital

Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is a leading fintech player that has several offerings for large as well as small enterprises that powers there digital journeys with varied payments (90% of revenue) as well as commerce offerings. 

The company has focused on tedious path of onboarding mid-large sized merchants rather than mass low margin utility payments segment or high investment/capex led consumer payments (wallets, unified payment interface). Thus, limiting its growth but ensuring sustained growing profitability.

Infibeam Avenues offers large range of service offerings that can be scaled up materially that too profitably and thus holds a strong potential to benefit from digitalisation of payments and commerce in the country.