Industrials Q2 Results Preview - Lacking Triggers: HDFC Securities

During Q2 FY24, we saw laggards catching up with peers and outperforming.

As we enter the election season, we may see some consolidation or market performance by our coverage universe. The balance sheets of companies are robust, asset monetisation is picking pace, overall ordering (excluding roads) has been robust, inflation is largely under control and interest rates may have peaked.

Except for global risks, we don’t see any local headwinds for multiple derating. We expect laggards to continue to outperform peers, led by stock-specific rerating.

Capital goods companies continue to rerate on the expectation of likely EPS upgrades, partly driven by order booking outperformance and partly by operating leverage kicking in on the back of receding commodity inflation.