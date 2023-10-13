Industrials Q2 Results Preview - Lacking Triggers: HDFC Securities
Public and private capex, export pick-up, digitalisation and decarbonisation to benefit capital good companies.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We expect engineering, procurement and construction/infra universe revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax to grow 22.3/22.3/24.8% YoY to Rs 171.8/25.9/9.2 billion, with Ebitda margin at 15.1% (-1 bps YoY). In capital goods, revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax are expected to grow by 18.7/15.3/29.2% YoY to Rs 723.7/75.3/42.9 billion, with Ebitda margin at 10.4% (-31 bps YoY).
The valuation of core EPC/infra universe (excluding IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.) is at ~12.0/10.0 times FY25/26E core earnings per share and it is still far from the long-term mean of 15 times, offering a favorable risk-reward. We roll over our earnings estimate to September-25E
During Q2 FY24, we saw laggards catching up with peers and outperforming.
As we enter the election season, we may see some consolidation or market performance by our coverage universe. The balance sheets of companies are robust, asset monetisation is picking pace, overall ordering (excluding roads) has been robust, inflation is largely under control and interest rates may have peaked.
Except for global risks, we don’t see any local headwinds for multiple derating. We expect laggards to continue to outperform peers, led by stock-specific rerating.
Capital goods companies continue to rerate on the expectation of likely EPS upgrades, partly driven by order booking outperformance and partly by operating leverage kicking in on the back of receding commodity inflation.
Recommendations and stock picks:
Tier-I infrastructure developers are trading at ~11-12 times one-year forward valuation. The sector has witnessed rerating as-
ordering remains strong with emergence of new segment like water, railway, etc.;
asset monetisation is fructifying;
balance sheets are strong and net working capital days are stable; and
cash flow generation is likely to be robust.
We expect competitive intensity to remain stable. Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Cummins India Ltd., and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. are our top picks in capital goods.
In the infra space, we like Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd., and NCC Ltd.
Commodities' price correction augurs well for growth; it will drive execution and keep a check on NWC as customers push for faster execution and pay on time.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
