IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review - Three Year Plan, Focus On Growth, Gradual RoA Uptick : ICICI Direct

Focus on new business verticals (home loan) to aid business growth and gain market share.
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported a steady set of numbers inline with our estimates. Net interest income growth was at 17.2% YoY, 3.9% QoQ to Rs 4669 crore, driven by strong business growth and steady margins (QoQ).
Margins were at 4.28% (expanded 8 bps YoY, steady QoQ). Other income was up 13% YoY to Rs 2154 crore, driven by healthy growth of 27% YoY, 8% QoQ in core fee income at Rs 2087 crore.
Cost to income ratio (calc) remained broadly steady at ~45% (versus. ~46% in Q4 FY22 and 44% in Q3 FY23). Provisions were down 3.3% QoQ and 29.6% YoY to Rs 1030 crore. Thus, net profit was up 49.9% YoY and 4.2% QoQ to Rs 2041 crore (versus our estimate of Rs 2015 crore).
Gross non-performing asset improved 8 basis points QoQ at 1.98% while net non-performing asset was range bound at 0.59%.
Restructured book witnessed a meaningful decline of 41 bps QoQ to 0.84%. Slippages increased to Rs 1603 crore versus Rs 1467 crore in Q3 FY23. GNPAs (in absolute terms) declined in the consumer segment while corporate segment witnessed an increase QoQ.
Overall loan related provisions declined to 2.5% versus 2.7% of loans in the previous quarter.
