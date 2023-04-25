IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review - Stable Quarter; Deposit Accretion A Key: Prabhudas Lilladher

IndusInd Bank Ltd. saw a steady quarter with core pre-provision operating profit in-line at Rs 36.9 billion. Sequential loan accretion at 6.3% was largely led by consumer finance (up 6.8% QoQ) that was attributable to micro finance institution/commercial vehicle/utilty vehicle/cars.

IndusInd Bank laid out the planning cycle-6 strategy as a runway to FY23-26E with targeted loan growth of 18-23% and increase in retail share to 55-60% (now 49%).

Pace of retail deposit (as per liquidity coverage ratio) accretion would be a key driver to loan growth and we are factoring a 18% loan compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.

Adding branches would be necessary for strong retail business growth, and we see cost to income at average 45.6% in FY24/25E (44.3% in FY23).

Asset quality has been stable and buffer provisions are 66 basis points; bank would like to further build these provisions. We expect return on equity to enhance from 14.5% to 16.2% over FY23-25E.