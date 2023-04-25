IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review - Inline Quarter; Introduction Of Planning Cycle-6 Strategy: Dolat Capital
Slippages peaking; asset quality metrics to strengthen hereon.
Dolat Capital Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported an in-line quarter with net interest income/profit after tax growth of 17%/46% YoY, core pre-provision operating profit % at a strong 3.3% and return on assets of 1.9%. The bank further utilized Rs 3 billion of contingent provisions in Q4. Loan growth was broad based and higher share of deposit growth came from retail deposits.
Headline asset quality metrics moderated slightly QoQ and restructured book declined by 40 basis points to 0.84%. Non-performing assets in the consumer book moderated by 23 bps QoQ led by improvement across vehicle portfolios, particularly commercial vehicle. Rise in micro finance institution NPA was owing to recognition of stress from eastern side.
IndusInd Bank introduced its Planning Cycle 6 strategy with higher growth/net interest margin/PPoP guidance over FY24-26E and decline in credit costs to 110-130 bps, which would aid return on asset of 1.9-2.2%.
Strengthening growth trends, robust core operating metrics, and reduced asset quality concerns provide a strong base for sustainable RoAs. Promoter’s application to Reserve Bank of India to raise stake in the bank will also be a positive trigger.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
