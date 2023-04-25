IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review - Credit Growth Guidance Improved; Planning Cycle 6 Unveiled: IDBI Capital
Asset quality stable; 0.84% restructured book.
IDBI Capital Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s credit growth improved to 21% YoY versus 19% YoY (Q3 FY23) led by growth across the segments. Management guided for credit growth of 18-23% under Planning cycle 6.
Micro finance institution portfolio which was key concern area reported improvement in credit growth (up 9% QoQ) however asset quality deteriorated (gross non-performing asset 4.32% versus 3.75% QoQ).
Deposit growth stood at 14.6% YoY versus 14.3% YoY (Q3FY23). Asset quality remains stable as GNPA stood at 1.98% versus 2.06% QoQ led by higher recoveries.
Restructured book declined to 0.8% versus 1.25% QoQ. Net interest income grew by 17% YoY while net interest margins improved by 8 bps YoY.
Profit after tax grew by 50% YoY due to decline in provisions (down 30% YoY). Bank maintains overall provision of Rs 19 billion as contingent provisions.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review - Inline Quarter; Introduction Of Planning Cycle-6 Strategy: Dolat Capital
