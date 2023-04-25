IndusInd Bank Q4 Results Review - Business Model Transformation A Work-In Progress: Yes Securities

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s slippages for the quarter contained a corporate account worth Rs 1.75 billion that slipped from the restructured book. Management guided that slippages would range between Rs 9-12 billion or about 1.7% of asset book. Restructured advances were at 0.84% of total advances.

Provisions were Rs 10.3 billion, down by -3.3% QoQ and -29.5% YoY, which translated to a credit cost of 142 basis points for the quarter compared with 156 bps in 33Q. Management guided that the credit cost would be in the range of 110-130 bps.

Net interset margin guidance used to be 415-425 bps. Management flagged that the share of fixed rate loans is 51% implying the NIM would be relatively stable even in a down-trending rate environment. Significantly, microfinance pricing has been increased by 150 bps.

Planning cycle 6 has a wide loan growth target range of 18-23% but management seemed to suggest that the lower end is relatively less likely: For the quarter, total retail loans have grown 7% QoQ, with share rising to 54%.