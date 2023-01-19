IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Review - Robust Credit Growth; Net Interest Magins Improved: IDBI Capital
IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s credit growth improved to 19% YoY versus 18% YoY (Q2 FY23) led by growth across the segments.
IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s credit growth improved to 19% YoY versus 18% YoY (Q2 FY23) led by growth across the segments. Management guided for credit growth of 20-25%. Micro finance institution portfolio which was key concern area reported improvement in credit growth (up 8% YoY) however asset quality deteriorated (gross non-performing asset 3.75% versus 2.9% QoQ).
Deposit growth stood at 14% YoY versus 15% YoY (Q2 FY23). Asset quality remains stable as GNPA stood at 2.06% versus 2.11% QoQ led by lower slippages.
Restructured book declined to 1.25% versus 1.5% QoQ. Net interest income grew by 18.5% YoY (up 4.5% QoQ); net interest margins improved by 17 basis points YoY. Profit after tax grew by 69% YoY due to decline in provisions (down 36% YoY).
IndusInd Bank maintains overall provision of Rs 21.9 billion as standard contingent provisions.
