IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Review - NIM Movement Next Quarter Could Be Superior: Prabhudas Lilladher
IndusInd Bank saw another good quarter with core PPoP at Rs 33.5 billion led by slight beat on net interest income, fees, opex.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. saw another good quarter with core pre-provision operating profit at Rs 33.5 billion (up 6% to our expectation) led by slight beat on net interest income, fees and opex.
Loan growth at ~5% QoQ was largely led by vehicle finance (up 7%), other retail (up 6%) and corporate (up 4%).
Bank expects current run-rate of vehicle disbursals to sustain in Q4 FY23E. Due to recent savings account rate hike of 150 basis points in Oct-22, net interest margin only saw a 2 bps QoQ rise to 4.6%. However, NIM in Q4 could surprise positively (our estimate: up 5bps QoQ), compared to a fall in case of peers, as 35-40% of the portfolio is fixed rate in nature, which reprices to rate hikes with a lag.
Provisions were lower due to utilisation of Rs 4.6 billion buffer provisions (now 80 bps) while one time restructuring pool decreased QoQ from 1.5% to 1.25%.
We like IndusInd Bank, although approval of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer term by Reserve Bank of India and RTD accretion remain key monitorable.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
