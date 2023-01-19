IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Review - Earnings Progression On Track; Re-Rating To Continue: Motilal Oswal
IndusInd Bank reported an inline performance with PAT at Rs 19.6 billion with steady operating performance across all metrics.
Motilal Oswal Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported an inline performance with profit after tax at Rs 19.6 billion (up 58% YoY; inline) with steady operating performance across all metrics.
Loan growth came in healthy at 19% YoY with traction in both corporate and consumer finance book. Within consumer, growth was broad based barring micro-finance.
Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 14.7 billion (2.3% annualised). Gross non-performing asset ratio improved 5 bps QoQ to 2.06%, while net non-performing asset increased 1 bp to 0.62%. Restructured book declined to 1.25% in Q3 FY23 from 1.5% in Q2 FY23.
The management suggested for 20-25% loan growth, while continued moderation in credit cost is expected to aid return on asset expansion. We estimate IndusInd Bank to deliver ~37% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY22-25, while return on asset/return on equity to expand to 2.2%/18%, respectively.
