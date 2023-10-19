IndusInd Bank Q2 Review - Steady With Stable NIM; Rise In Corporate Slippages A One-Off: ICICI Securities
Headline asset quality stable; corporate slippages rise.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Driven by strong growth and stable net interest margin, IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported steady Q2 FY24 profit after tax at Rs 21.8 billion with return on asset at 1.9%.
Despite a better top-line (1.5% beat) and inline provisions, profit after tax was ~5% lower than our estimates due to higher opex. Retail slippages continued their improving trajectory, though rise in corporate slippages led by an isolated exposure (Rs 1.68 billion) disappointed.
IndusInd Bank, however, while keeping its credit costs guidance intact, has reassured of a moderation in overall slippages going ahead and a beefing-up of contingent provisions.
We estimate the bank to deliver 18–19% compound annual growth rate in loan growth with broadly steady net interest margin.
We see return on assets rising from 1.7% in FY23 to ~1.9% for FY24–25E with return on equity rising to ~16%.
We raise our target price to Rs 1,750 (prior: Rs 1,700) based on ~1.9 times FY25E adjusted book value. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review - Liability Accretion, Opex To Be Watched: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.