IndusInd Bank Q2 Review - Steady With Stable NIM; Rise In Corporate Slippages A One-Off: ICICI Securities

Driven by strong growth and stable net interest margin, IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported steady Q2 FY24 profit after tax at Rs 21.8 billion with return on asset at 1.9%.

Despite a better top-line (1.5% beat) and inline provisions, profit after tax was ~5% lower than our estimates due to higher opex. Retail slippages continued their improving trajectory, though rise in corporate slippages led by an isolated exposure (Rs 1.68 billion) disappointed.

IndusInd Bank, however, while keeping its credit costs guidance intact, has reassured of a moderation in overall slippages going ahead and a beefing-up of contingent provisions.

We estimate the bank to deliver 18–19% compound annual growth rate in loan growth with broadly steady net interest margin.

We see return on assets rising from 1.7% in FY23 to ~1.9% for FY24–25E with return on equity rising to ~16%.

We raise our target price to Rs 1,750 (prior: Rs 1,700) based on ~1.9 times FY25E adjusted book value. Maintain 'Buy'.