IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Stable; MFI Portfolio NPA Rises: IDBI Capital
Continuation of business strategy under the new CEO has resulted in navigating through asset quality concerns better.
IDBI Capital Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported stable net interest margins (at 4.3%) QoQ led by utilisation of excess liquidity during the quarter. Credit growth remain strong at 21.3% YoY versus 21.5% YoY (Q1 FY24) led by growth across the segments.
Management remains confident of strong credit growth to continue (18-23%). Micor finance portfolio which remains key concern area reported rise in gross non-performing asset (at 4.52% versus 4.39% QoQ).
Deposit growth stood at 14% YoY versus 14.6% YoY (Q1 FY24). Asset quality remains stable as GNPA stood at 1.93% versus 1.94% QoQ led by higher write offs.
Net interest income grew by 18% YoY while NIMs remain stable. Profit after tax grew by 22% YoY due to decline in provisions (down 14% YoY).
IndusInd Bank maintains overall provision of Rs 15.2 billion as contingent provisions.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,675 at price/adjusted book value of 1.9 times FY25. Need to watch out for MFI portfolio.
