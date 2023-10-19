IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review - Liability Accretion, Opex To Be Watched: Prabhudas Lilladher
Core profit after tax beat of 2.8% led by better net interest income and lower provisions.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. saw a steady quarter; net interest income was 3.6% ahead of our estimate that was offset by lower fees and higher opex (+7.1% QoQ).
Superior net interest margin (21 basis points beat) was a function of-
growth in higher yielding segments and
better loan-to-deposit ratio.
Share of registered transferable deposit continues to enhance and touched ~44%. Growth of 18-20% for FY24 can be achieved, but sustaining the same over medium term would depend on strong liability accretion. Hence we are factoring a ~17% loan compound annual growth rate over FY24-26E.
Asset quality was stable; IndusInd Bank would like to increase buffer provisions by Rs 3 billion in near term which would take the reserve to ~58 bps.
Stock is valued at 1.7 times for 1.9% return on asset (FY25/26E) and levers for further re-rating are-
strong liability accretion,
reduction in cost to income and
creation of buffer provisions with decline in credit costs.
We maintain multiple at 1.8 times but as we roll forward to September-25, out target price increases to Rs 1620 from Rs 1530. Retain 'Buy'.
