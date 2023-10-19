IndusInd Bank Q2 Results Review - Inline; Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Motilal Oswal
Guides for further moderation in slippage run rate over H2 FY24.
Motilal Oswal Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported an in-line Q2 FY24 performance. Profit after tax was up 22% YoY at Rs 22 billion, aided by healthy net interest income growth (up 18% YoY) and lower provisions (down 15% YoY).
Loan growth was healthy at 21% YoY to Rs 3.2 trillion, with healthy traction in both corporate and consumer finance books.
Fresh slippages rose ~7% QoQ to Rs 14.7 billion, driven by a sharp rise in slippages in the corporate book to Rs 2.1 billion from Rs 0.4 billion in Q1 FY24.
Gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratios remained stable at 1.93%/0.57%. The restructured book declined 12 bp QoQ to 0.54%.
We estimate IndusInd Bank to deliver a ~23% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY24-26 and return on asset/return on equity of 2.0%/16.8% by FY25.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,700.
