IndusInd Bank Q1 - Strong Loan Growth, Healthy Margins, Lower Credit Costs Boost Profitability: Nirmal Bang

Key Points

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported broadly in-line set of numbers with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming in at a variation of 0.4%/-0.7%/0.9% versus our estimates. The bank’s profit after tax growth of 32.5% YoY was supported by strong loan growth of 21% YoY/3.8% QoQ, healthy net interest margin of 4.29% and lower credit costs.

IndusInd Bank maintains its guidance of 18-23% loan growth in the present planning cycle of FY23-FY26, which will be led by strong growth across all the verticals of consumer banking and corporate banking. It expects to maintain NIM at 4.2-4.3% and credit costs in the range of 110-130 bps. The cost/income ratio is expected to remain elevated at 45-46% in FY24 and decline to 41-43% in FY25.

After incorporating Q1 FY24 results and considering the above management guidance, we have revised our FY24E and FY25E earnings estimates marginally upwards by 0.9% and 2.8%, respectively.

We roll forward our valuation to June 2025E adjusted book value, keeping our target multiple constant at 1.6 times, thus deriving a target price of Rs 1,444 (as against Rs 1,415 earlier, valuing it at 1.6 times FY25E ABV).