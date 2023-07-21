IndusInd Bank Q1 - Strong Loan Growth, Healthy Margins, Lower Credit Costs Boost Profitability: Nirmal Bang
NIM holds up at 4.29%.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported broadly in-line set of numbers with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming in at a variation of 0.4%/-0.7%/0.9% versus our estimates. The bank’s profit after tax growth of 32.5% YoY was supported by strong loan growth of 21% YoY/3.8% QoQ, healthy net interest margin of 4.29% and lower credit costs.
IndusInd Bank maintains its guidance of 18-23% loan growth in the present planning cycle of FY23-FY26, which will be led by strong growth across all the verticals of consumer banking and corporate banking. It expects to maintain NIM at 4.2-4.3% and credit costs in the range of 110-130 bps. The cost/income ratio is expected to remain elevated at 45-46% in FY24 and decline to 41-43% in FY25.
After incorporating Q1 FY24 results and considering the above management guidance, we have revised our FY24E and FY25E earnings estimates marginally upwards by 0.9% and 2.8%, respectively.
We roll forward our valuation to June 2025E adjusted book value, keeping our target multiple constant at 1.6 times, thus deriving a target price of Rs 1,444 (as against Rs 1,415 earlier, valuing it at 1.6 times FY25E ABV).
While we are positive on the bank’s business model and are confident about it maintaining its earnings trajectory, due to recent upward movement in its stock price, we revise our rating from 'Buy' to ‘Accumulate'.
