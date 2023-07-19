IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review Strong Growth, Earnings Momentum: Dolat Capital

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported healthy set of numbers with net interest income/profit after tax growth of 18%/30% YoY, core pre-provision operating profit margin at 3.3%, sequentially stable net interest margin, broad based loan growth, and low credit costs (130 basis points) aiding return on asset of 1.9% for the quarter.

Asset quality metrics were steady with slippages at 1.8% and moderation in restructured book to 0.7%. Sharp moderation in slippages (2.6% in FY23) has been a key lever for lower provisions and improved profitability metrics.