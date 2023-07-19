IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review Strong Growth, Earnings Momentum: Dolat Capital
Slippages moderate; contingency buffers to strengthen hereon.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported healthy set of numbers with net interest income/profit after tax growth of 18%/30% YoY, core pre-provision operating profit margin at 3.3%, sequentially stable net interest margin, broad based loan growth, and low credit costs (130 basis points) aiding return on asset of 1.9% for the quarter.
Asset quality metrics were steady with slippages at 1.8% and moderation in restructured book to 0.7%. Sharp moderation in slippages (2.6% in FY23) has been a key lever for lower provisions and improved profitability metrics.
Valuations and view
Robust loan growth, sturdy core operating metrics, and reduced asset quality concerns provide increased confidence on sustainability of return on assets.
We upgrade earnings by 4% each over FY24-25E factoring in slightly better NIM and lower slippages.
Maintain 'Buy' with revised target price of Rs 1700 (Rs 1500 earlier) valuing bank at 1.9 times FY25E price-to-book-value (1.7 times assigned earlier) against return on asset/return on equity of 1.9%/16% for FY24/25E.
Risks to our view:
Weaker than expected growth and asset quality trends, higher than expected opex, inability to ramp up retail liability profile meaningfully.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review - Cyclical Improvement In Conditions Causes Cyclical Rally: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.