IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review - NIMs, Micro Finance Portfolio Stable: IDBI Capital
Asset quality stable; 0.66% restructured book.
IDBI Capital Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd.’s credit growth remain strong at 21.5% YoY versus 21.3% YoY (FY23) led by growth across the segments. Management remains confident of strong credit growth to continue (18-23%).
Micro finance institution portfolio which was key concern area reported stable asset quality (gross non-performing asset 4.39% versus 4.32% QoQ).
Deposit growth stood at 14.6% YoY vs 14.5% YoY (FY23). Asset quality remains stable as GNPA stood at 1.94% versus 1.98% QoQ led by higher write offs. Restructured book declined to 0.66% versus 0.84% QoQ.
Net interest income grew by 18% YoY while net interest margins improved by 8 basis points YoY. Profit after tax grew by 32.5% YoY due to decline in provisions (down 20% YoY).
IndusInd Bank maintains overall provision of Rs 17 billion as contingent provisions.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,675 (Rs 1,530) at price/adjusted book value of 1.9 times FY25 (earlier 1.7 times as MFI portfolio concern ease).
