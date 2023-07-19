IndusInd Bank Q1 Results Review - Cyclical Improvement In Conditions Causes Cyclical Rally: Yes Securities

Our view

Management was not bullish with regard to NIM guidance given factors at play that cancel each other out:

IndusInd Bank's management guided that net interest margin would be in the 4.2- 4.3% range. They stated that they are not particularly aggressive with NIM guidance since the corporate margin would be under pressure due to downward repricing of the MCLR book.

There was a sequential decline in slippages and credit cost is approaching their FY24 guidance:

Overall gross slippages for the quarter amounted to Rs 13.76 billion compared with Rs 16.03 billion in Q4. The annualised credit cost of 132 basis points is moving towards the full year guidance of 110-130 bps for FY24.

Management stated that microfinance business was sluggish due to transient factors:

Microfinance book de-grew 1% QoQ and grew 9% YoY. There was a slowdown in Q1 due to the implementation of new technology. Management expects microfinance disbursement to improve as the year progresses.

Management guided for an improvement in cost to income ratio next year in FY25:

IndusInd Bank would end the year with a cost to income ratio of 45%. Next year, the cost to income ratio is expected to be in range of 41-43%.