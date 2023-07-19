IndusInd Bank Q1 Result Review - Good Quarter; Growth Target To Keep Costs High: Prabhudas Lilladher
Profit after tax beat of 3.7% led by better net interest income, fees and asset quality.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. saw a good quarter with core profit after tax beating our estimate by 5.2% driven by better net interest income, fees and asset quality.
Net interest margin at 4.72% was 12 basis points ahead of our estimate as higher retail asset base supported yields.
IndusInd Bank has maintained its growth guidance of 18-23% which in our opinion would be a function of superior growth in micro finance institution, vehicle and small business.
We expect a loan compound annual growth rate of 18.5% over FY23-25E.
A key positive has been consistent increase in retail deposit share to 43.4% versus 41.0% a year ago. Earnings quality for IndusInd Bank has been improving since the past nine quarters led by-
strong loan growth that was funded by granular deposits and
better asset quality which translated to lower credit costs.
However, high proportion of wholesale deposits and lower buffer provisions at 56 bps leaves limited headroom for multiple expansion.
Keeping multiple unchanged at 1.8 times on FY25E adjusted book value we maintain target price at Rs 1,530. Retain ‘Buy’.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.