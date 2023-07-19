IndusInd Bank Q1 Result Review - Focus On Growth, Stable Profitability Metrics: Systematix

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported strong earnings growth of 32% YoY/4% QoQ driven by broad based advances growth across consumer and corporate banking segments.

Notwithstanding the 40 basis points increase in cost of funds, net interest margins remained stable reflecting the full impact of the higher yielding microfinance disbursements done during Q4 FY23.

Overall, net interest income increased 18% YoY,/4% QoQ fueled by 21% YoY /4% QoQ growth in advances and 14% YoY/2% QoQ growth in assets.

Operating expenses remained elevated on account of employee addition, investment in distribution, technology spends for new platform launches and annual appraisal related actions.

Operating profit increased 13% YoY,2% QoQ with operating profit margin at 5.5% of loans.

All the product segments showed lower slippage, with the exception of vehicle finance which was impacted on account of seasonal factors. Credit costs, factoring in utilisation of Rs 2 billion of contingent provisions, improved sequentially to 132 bps (Q4 FY23: 142 bps) and remained near the upper threshold of 130 bps guided by management for the year.

Return ratios improved with return on asset at 1.84% and return on equity at 15.2%.

With this note, we resume coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,580 valuing the bank at 1.8 times FY25E adjusted book value per share for RoE of 15% taking into account our estimate of 16% EPS growth over FY23-25E.

Our estimates conservatively build upon the stated Planning Cycle six guidance from the bank factoring in increased competition for deposits and higher cost to income ratios.