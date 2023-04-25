IndusInd Bank, Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

IndusInd Bank - Strong profit and loss; sub-par balance sheet

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings, mainly led by strong loan growth (up 21% YoY), stable margins and sustained traction in fee income. However, elevated gross slippages at 2.4%, primarily from micro finance institution (~13%) and corporate book (~11%) in addition to higher credit costs (142 basis points) suggest that IndusInd Bank is having to operate at the higher end of the risk spectrum, especially given its historically sub-par / non-granular deposit profile.

Over its next three year planning cycle, IndusInd Bank is focusing on achieving deposit granularity through its branch expansion strategy. However, we believe that the bank faces structural challenges in a deposit-constrained environment, translating into sub-optimal operating leverage from continued investments on both sides of the balance sheet.