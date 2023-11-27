IndusInd Bank - Loan Growth Momentum To Stay; Deposit Mobilisation The Key: Nirmal Bang

We hosted the management of IndusInd Bank Ltd. at the NBIE Investor Conference held on November 21, 2023.

IndusInd Bank maintains loan growth guidance of 18-23% in PC-6, which will be driven by strong growth in vehicle finance, microfinance, mortgages, including home loans, and mid/small corporate segments. Deposit mobilisation is happening through its focus on certain strategic locations in tier-I/tier-II cities, cross selling to home loan, credit card and micro finance institutions customers, digitalisation that brings in customer volumes and through efforts at improving brand visibility.

The impact of new norms on the increase in risk weights is expected to be limited at 40-50 basis points and so with excess capital buffer, the IndusInd Bank does not require to raise capital immediately.

It is cautious on growing in the two- wheeler segment, where loss ratios are higher and in micro finance institution, it has largely stayed away from individual borrowers and larger ticket sizes.

Promoter entity IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. is expected to increase its stake in phases over the next three-five years, after it receives final approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

We have maintained our loan growth estimate at 18.4% compound annual growth rate over FY23-FY25E, which, along with stable margins and controlled credit costs, will lead to return on assets of 2% in FY25E.

We maintain a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1687 (valued at 1.75 times September 2025E adjusted book value).