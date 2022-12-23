IndusInd Bank - Gradual Uptick In RoA Encouraging: ICICI Direct

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India.

The bank is well placed to benefit from continued traction in credit demand from across segments – corporate as well as retail.

Its entry in housing loans and focus on high yielding retail segment emphasis focus on maintaining yields while driving business growth.

IndusInd Bank's continued investment in physical and digital capabilities to aid healthy business growth while gradual improvement in efficiency to aid return ratios.