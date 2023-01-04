IndusInd Bank - Business Momentum Strong; Current And Savings Account Mix Moderates To 42%: Motilal Oswal
Management is making consistent progress on shoring up its retail deposit mix.
Motilal Oswal Report
IndusInd Bank Ltd. released its quarterly update, highlighting key business numbers for Q3 FY23. Following are the key takeaways:
Net advances improved, growing 19.0% YoY to ~Rs 2.7 trillion. Loan growth continues to remain healthy and grew at 4.6% QoQ (versus up 4.9% QoQ in Q2 FY23). The credit-deposit ratio for the bank improved further to 83.6% (up 120 basis points QoQ).
Deposit growth came in healthy at 3.0% QoQ (up 14.3% YoY to ~Rs 3.25 trillion). Within deposits, current account, savings account/term deposits grew 2.1%/3.7% QoQ (up 13.7%/14.7% YoY). The CASA mix, thus declined 40 bps QoQ to 42%.
Growth in retail/small business deposits remains robust, growing 6.1% QoQ to Rs 1,380 billion. IndusInd Bank's management is making consistent progress on shoring up its retail deposit mix. Currently, the retail/small business deposits segment forms 42.4% of the total deposits.
