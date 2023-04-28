Indus Towers Q4 Results Review - Cashflow Conversion Normalises: ICICI Securities
Net tenancy addition strong at 3,396.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Indus Towers Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was good on two counts –
tenancy addition accelerated with net add of 3,396 despite 512 exits; and
no provisioning, that had marred Ebitda in previous three quarters due to delay in Vodafone Idea Ltd. receivables.
We believe tenancy addition is unlikely to sustain as Bharti Airtel Ltd. is close to completing its rural 4G rollout; 5G rollout over the next 12-18 months will largely come as loading.
Loading can drive rentals by 5-10%. Further, tenancy expansion is largely coming as single tenancy towers where return on investments are lower until Indus adds more tenancy / loading.
We are watching working capital situation and casflow conversion for Indus; it has normalised in Q4 FY23 (last three quarters were significantly lower) as Vodafone Idea has made the entire payment for the quarter.
We have cut our earnings per share estimate for FY24E / FY25E by 0.3-1%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.