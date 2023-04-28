Indus Towers Q4 Results Review - Cashflow Conversion Normalises: ICICI Securities

Indus Towers Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was good on two counts –

tenancy addition accelerated with net add of 3,396 despite 512 exits; and no provisioning, that had marred Ebitda in previous three quarters due to delay in Vodafone Idea Ltd. receivables.

We believe tenancy addition is unlikely to sustain as Bharti Airtel Ltd. is close to completing its rural 4G rollout; 5G rollout over the next 12-18 months will largely come as loading.

Loading can drive rentals by 5-10%. Further, tenancy expansion is largely coming as single tenancy towers where return on investments are lower until Indus adds more tenancy / loading.

We are watching working capital situation and casflow conversion for Indus; it has normalised in Q4 FY23 (last three quarters were significantly lower) as Vodafone Idea has made the entire payment for the quarter.

We have cut our earnings per share estimate for FY24E / FY25E by 0.3-1%.