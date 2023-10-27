Indus Towers Q2 Review - Vodafone Idea Provision Continues; Free Cash Flow Turns Negative: Motilal Oswal
Subdued earnings owing to weak rental segment.
Motilal Oswal Report
Indus Towers Ltd. reported a subdued quarter with revenue/Ebitda of +1/-2% QoQ (in-line/6% miss), due to flat rental revenue and continued Vodafone Idea Ltd. provision.
Tenancy additions have lagged tower additions, which impacted its profitability adversely. Further, free cash flow turned negative due to high capex and the amount blocked in trade receivables, primarily due to Vodafone Idea.
Indus Towers is benefiting from the aggressive site additions from Bharti Airtel Ltd. along with the 5G rollout, but being single-tenancy sites, it could alter the return profile despite adding linear (single-tenant) sites.
Further, Vodafone Idea’s weak outlook and limited funding capability could:
dilute tenancies in the near term, and
increase risk on the long-term tower-sharing-led business model.
Subsequently, we reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
