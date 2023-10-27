Indus Towers Q2 Review- Inline Financial Performance; Robust Addition Of Towers In The Quarter: Yes Securities

Indus Towers Ltd. reported inline performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth and Ebitda margin were as per expectation. It reported revenue growth of 0.8% QoQ, led by 1.6% QoQ increase in the number of colocations and 1.4% QoQ decline in average sharing revenue per sharing operator.

Core sharing revenue remained flat QoQ to Rs 43,365 million. There was sequential decrease in Ebitda margin(down 121 basis points QoQ) on account of higher power and fuel cost.

Average sharing factor for the quarter was 1.74 times versus 1.77 times in previous quarter.