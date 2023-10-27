Indus Tower Q2 Results Review - Cash Collection Stable Reducing Risk Of Rise In Provisioning: ICICI Securities

Indus Towers Ltd. Q2 FY24 performance was good on two counts:

tenancy addition accelerated with net add of 5,583 despite 840 exits; and there was no large provisioning that had marred Ebitda previously.

However, rising single-tenancy towers are continuously diluting margins and return on capital employed, and Vodafone Idea Ltd. has to significantly recover to increase visibility on rising tenancy sharing over medium term.

We don’t see immediate collection risk for Indus, however going concern status may still be at risk for Vodafone Idea in medium term. We have cut our earning per share estimates by 2-5% over FY24E/FY25E.

However, our revised discounted cash flow -based target price is Rs 178 (earlier: Rs 155) as we rollover DCF-based valuations to FY25E.

We upgrade our rating to 'Hold' (from 'Reduce') on improving near-term performance.