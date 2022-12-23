Indraprastha Gas - Volume Momentum Remains Strong, Margins To Moderate: ICICI Securities

We met the management of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. to know more about the company’s latest business development and future outlook. Presented below are the key takeaways:

Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations to fix a first year price ceiling of $6.5/metric million British thermal unit is a material positive for gas costs, with an annual escalation of $0.5/mmbtu, a manageable price increase for IGL.

In the near term, with current level of prices, IGL may be able to pass on ~Rs 4.3/kg in compressed natural gas and ~Rs 4.7/standard cubic metre reduction for the domestic segment which can potentially improve price competitiveness in the near term.

However, the bigger monitorable remains the %age of APM gas provided for the priority sector which has been declining steadily (down to ~88% of the requirement now).

If this %age keeps declining due to stagnating domestic supply and rising volumes for IGL, the cost advantage derived from lower APM price will likely be more than offset by higher costs of liquefied natural gas used to backfill the gap.

Q2 FY23 volumes at 8.1 million metric standard cubic metre per day were up 11.8% YoY and 2.5% QoQ.

While H1 FY23 Ebitda/scm of Rs 7.8/scm remains above historical trends, we believe margins will likely moderate over H2 FY23-FY24E.