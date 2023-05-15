Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Review - Strong Margin Performance: HDFC Securities
Q4 Ebitda stood at Rs 4.7 bn, up +9% QoQ, well above our estimate; however, it declined 7% YoY, owing to higher input gas cost.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Our optimism on Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is based on-
strong volume growth at ~12% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E,
robust margins with the government allocating gas from the high pressure-high temperature fields to the priority sector, and
a strong portfolio of new geographical areas ensuring volume growth visibility.
Q4 FY23 Ebitda stood at Rs 4.7 billion, up +9% QoQ, well above our estimate; however, it declined 7% YoY, owing to higher input gas cost.
Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.3 billion, (-9% YoY, +19% QoQ), above our estimate. The reported volume was at 8.26 million metric standard cubic metre per day (+7% YoY, +2% QoQ).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.