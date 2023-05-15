Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Review - Strong Margin Performance: HDFC Securities

Our optimism on Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is based on-

strong volume growth at ~12% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E, robust margins with the government allocating gas from the high pressure-high temperature fields to the priority sector, and a strong portfolio of new geographical areas ensuring volume growth visibility.

Q4 FY23 Ebitda stood at Rs 4.7 billion, up +9% QoQ, well above our estimate; however, it declined 7% YoY, owing to higher input gas cost.

Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.3 billion, (-9% YoY, +19% QoQ), above our estimate. The reported volume was at 8.26 million metric standard cubic metre per day (+7% YoY, +2% QoQ).