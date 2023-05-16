Indraprastha Gas Q4 Results Review - New Geographical Areas Are Next Growth Driver: Systematix

Indraprastha Gas Ltd.’s Ebitda/profit after tax was a miss to our estimates by 23%/25% largely due to higher-than-expected gas costs. Volume increased marginally 1.7% QoQ to 8.25 million metric standard cubic metre per day, in line with expectation.

However, gross margin/standard cubic metre increased 5.9% QoQ (-6.2% YoY), lower than our estimate of Rs 13.6. Gross margin rise was lower than its peer Mahanagar Gas Ltd. largely due to lower beneift on gas prices.

Further, opex/scm increased 2.9% to Rs 5.8. Ebitda/scm increased 9.1% QoQ (- 14.1% YoY) to Rs 6.0. IGL reported 8.8% increase in Ebitda to Rs 4.7 billion while net profit increased by 18.5% YoY to Rs 3.3 billion (our estimates of Rs 4.4 billion).

Total profit from Central U.P. Gas Ltd. and Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd. was Rs 678 million in Q4 FY23 versus Rs 723 million YoY while it increased to Rs 2.5 billion in FY23 versus Rs 2.3 billion in FY22.

IGL has guided for 1mmscmd volume growth within a year and Ebitda/scm of Rs 7.5-8.0 for FY24E.

We raise volume estimate marginally by 0.6%/1.8% for FY24E/FY25E while cut Ebitda/scm estimate by 20/40 bps to Rs 8 for both the year. Therefore, our Ebitda/profit after tax forecasts are largely unchanged.