Indraprastha Gas Q3 Results Review - Margin Weakness Offsets Volume Strength: ICICI Securities

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. reported a muted Q3 FY23 with 9% YoY decline in Ebitda and 10% YoY decline in net earnings to Rs 4.3 billion and Rs 2.8 billion respectively (our estimate: Ebitda of Rs 5.2 billion, profit after tax of Rs 3.6 billion).

The miss was due to higher gas costs leading to lower margins impacting Ebitda even as volumes at 8.01 metric million standard cubic metre per day were up 5.5% YoY. Average sales realisation stood at Rs 50/standard cubic metre, up 59% YoY and 4.6% QoQ.

IGL had taken a price hike of Rs 4.7/scm in domestic petronet natural gas in Q2 FY23 and it further increased compressed natural gas price by Rs 3/kg and domestic piped natural gas price by Rs 3/scm on Oct-22 to partly pass on the $2.8/metric million British Thermal unit increase in domestic gas prices.

Blended gas cost of Rs 38.6/scm is higher by a huge 96% YoY. With the new Kirit Parikh committee expected to help moderate domestic gas costs, our assumption of Ebitda at Rs 7.0/scm has limited downside, despite the Q3 miss versus estimates.

Economics of usage, environmental compulsions and growing addressable market size will likely continue to support strong volume growth over FY23E-FY25E.