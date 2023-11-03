Indraprastha Gas Q2 Results Review -Valuation Marred By The Risk Of EV: Systematix
Recent draft EV policy creates uncertainty; Maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 446
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. reported a mixed set of numbers where revenue was below our estimate owing to lower than forecasted volume while better margin made Ebitda in line.
Revenue/Ebitda stood at Rs 34.4/6.6 billion, up marginally 1.6%/ and 2.3% QoQ, respectively. Total sales volume saw a slight jump of 1.2% QoQ/2.6% YoY to 8.3 million metric standard cubic metre per day (our estimate 8.6 mmscmd) due to a marginal increase in both compressed natural gas and piped natural gas volumes to 6.2/2.1 mmscmd, up 1.3%/1.2% QoQ.
Gross margin/standard cubic metre contracted 1.7%QoQ to Rs 13.9/scm (versus 14.1/scm in Q1 FY24) due to a downward revision in CNG prices while the gas cost was stable sequentially at Rs 31.2/scm.
Ebitda/scm was flattish QoQ at Rs 8.4 (21.1%YoY) but above our estimate of Rs 8.1/scm due to lower opex/scm of Rs 5.5/scm (-4.4% QoQ), some of the newer geographical areas reported lower Ebitda and hence it dragged the overall Ebitda/scm.
Infrastructure development in NCR declined due to floods and the G20 summit which caused permits and NOCs to delay halting stations in addition to just eight CNG stations during the quarter. CNG car conversion rate increased to an average of 15900 vehicles per month in Q2 FY24 versus 14100 in Q1 FY24.
The current volume stands at 8.5 mmscmd while IGL continues to guide ~9 mmscmd exit rate volume for FY24.
However, due to the EV policy uncertainty, the management abstained from providing any guidance for FY25E.
We marginally raised our Ebitda estimates upwards by 3% on a better margin. We believe normal growth in NCR regions and significant improvement in other GAs with the addition of interstate buses/ dumpers in its fleet shall help it to reach its estimated volume prediction.
While we continue to maintain 'Buy' on the stock we reduce our price-to-earnings ratio based target price to Rs 446 (versus 556 earlier), based on 14 times on FY25E as risk on long-term growth prospects due to the new EV policy remains an overhang.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.