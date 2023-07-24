Indraprastha Gas Q1 Review - A Blip On Volumes; Our Confidence In Prospects Stays Unchanged: ICICI Securities
Volume weakness was due to lower domestic and ‘industrial plus commercial’ volumes, though CNG volumes came in-line.
ICICI Securities Report
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitda and profit after tax of Rs 6.4 billion and Rs 4.4 billion missed our estimates by 2% and 8% respectively, while beating street estimates by 3% on Ebitda.
A less-than-estimated volume growth of ~4% versus expectations of ~6% drove the miss. Nevertheless, Ebitda and profit after tax rose by sharp 38% and 33% QoQ respectively.
IGL's margins were strong, with an Rs 2.3/standard cubic metre QoQ improvement in gross and Ebitda/scm.
Going forward, we expect volume momentum to improve with resumption of schools likely to drive higher CNG demand, while softer prices are likely to drive higher domestic and industrial plus commercial volumes.
Our 'Buy' rating stays, with a revised [discounted cash flow based] target price of Rs 615/share (earlier: Rs 630/share).
