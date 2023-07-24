Indraprastha Gas Q1 Results Review - Lower Gas Costs Aid Margin Expansion: Centrum Broking
Volume growth remains the key.
Centrum Broking Report
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. reported a strong QoQ performance with Ebitda/ profit after tax surging 38%/ 31%. Although, volumes remained flattish sequentially at 746 million metric standard cubic metre, lower gas prices led to gross margin expansion thus elevating operational performance.
Average realisations declined 8.0% QoQ while were up 2.6% YoY at Rs 45.7/ standard cubic metre. Ebitda/ scm expanded QoQ from Rs 6.3/ scm to Rs 8.6/ scm, remaining flattish YoY.
Flattish YoY Ebitda/ scm led to 4.0% increase in operating profit at Rs 6.4 billion (6.2 billion). The company reported 8.5% YoY increase in profit after tax at Rs 5.2 billion (Rs 4.8 billion) supported by higher share of profit from associates and higher other income.
Although, IGL has reported Ebitda/ scm of Rs 8.6/ scm, we have conservatively considered Rs 7.4/scm and Rs 7.6/scm for FY24E and FY25E respectively.
We have tweaked our estimates marginally and maintain 'Add' rating with a SOTP based revised target price of Rs 523 (earlier Rs 518).
