Indraprastha Gas - EV Woes Priced In; Maintain 'Buy': Nirmal Bang

We maintain Buy on Indraprastha Gas Ltd. after 16.1% cut in discounted cash flow -based target price based on cut in compressed natural gas vehicle growth – FY25-FY30E compound annual growth rate in Indraprastha Gas CNG fleet cut from 6.6% to under 1% and FY25-FY30E CNG/overall volume CAGR cut to 2.3%/3.8% from 7.3%/7.4%.

This is due to potential reduction in CNG vehicles (nos) in the aggregator segment (~8% of Indraprastha Gas CNG fleet) – as per Delhi’s new electric vehicle policy, mandating all app-based aggregators and delivery services which have at least 25 vehicles switch to 100% EV in two wheeler, three wheeler and four wheeler segments by 2030

We have cut earnings for FY25E/FY26E by 4%/6.5% based on 5.3%/8.2% cut in CNG volume to bake in part of this EV substitution impacting FY25E/FY26E CNG volume.

Our discounted cash flow model is also hit by 16% cut in profit after tax on average beyond FY27E. We have raised our weighted average cost of capital assumption from 10.9% to 11.3% and removed the open access hit of 10% by FY26E as this is unlikely to be relevant with the threat of EV.

We maintain 'Buy' on Indraprastha Gas using our reduced discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 468 as the 16% fall in the last two days has mostly priced in the potential hit on Indraprastha Gas long-term growth prospects due to likely reduction in CNG volume as a fallout of the revised Delhi EV policy pending final approval.

At current market price, the market is pricing in ‘nil’ growth in Ebitda beyond FY25E and terminal growth of just 1% in our discounted cash flow model.