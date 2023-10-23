Indraprastha Gas - EV Woes Priced In; Maintain 'Buy': Nirmal Bang
Access to nil carbon emitting BioCNG and Biogas could offset threat from 100% mandatory switch to EVs if public policy allows this
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We maintain Buy on Indraprastha Gas Ltd. after 16.1% cut in discounted cash flow -based target price based on cut in compressed natural gas vehicle growth – FY25-FY30E compound annual growth rate in Indraprastha Gas CNG fleet cut from 6.6% to under 1% and FY25-FY30E CNG/overall volume CAGR cut to 2.3%/3.8% from 7.3%/7.4%.
This is due to potential reduction in CNG vehicles (nos) in the aggregator segment (~8% of Indraprastha Gas CNG fleet) – as per Delhi’s new electric vehicle policy, mandating all app-based aggregators and delivery services which have at least 25 vehicles switch to 100% EV in two wheeler, three wheeler and four wheeler segments by 2030
We have cut earnings for FY25E/FY26E by 4%/6.5% based on 5.3%/8.2% cut in CNG volume to bake in part of this EV substitution impacting FY25E/FY26E CNG volume.
Our discounted cash flow model is also hit by 16% cut in profit after tax on average beyond FY27E. We have raised our weighted average cost of capital assumption from 10.9% to 11.3% and removed the open access hit of 10% by FY26E as this is unlikely to be relevant with the threat of EV.
We maintain 'Buy' on Indraprastha Gas using our reduced discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 468 as the 16% fall in the last two days has mostly priced in the potential hit on Indraprastha Gas long-term growth prospects due to likely reduction in CNG volume as a fallout of the revised Delhi EV policy pending final approval.
At current market price, the market is pricing in ‘nil’ growth in Ebitda beyond FY25E and terminal growth of just 1% in our discounted cash flow model.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.