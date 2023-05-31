Indostar Capital Finance Q4 Results Review-Turnaround In Progress; Focus On Used CV And Housing: Motilal Oswal

Indostar reported an operationally good quarter. Key highlights: 1) strong ~70% QoQ growth in 4QFY23 disbursements to ~INR9b, 2) investment in human capital (+85 employees in 4Q to 2,814), 3) CV segment contributed ~90% to the disbursement mix, and 4) improvement in asset quality. Key highlights from the results:

Indostar successfully completed its offer for sale of ~19.3m shares on 3 rd and 4th May’23. The public shareholding in Indostar has increased from ~10.8% to 25%, ensuring compliance with SEBI regulations.

The company reported 4QFY23 PAT of INR760m (v/s net loss of INR7.5b in 4QFY22), driven primarily by provision write-backs of INR47m and lower operating expenses (due to reversal of ESOP costs of ~INR510m in 4QFY23 on unvested options). FY23 PAT stood at ~INR2.3b as against a loss of INR7.4b in FY22.

Gross AUM declined 19% YoY but grew 2% QoQ to INR78b. Corporate loans declined 25% YoY, with their proportion declining to ~15%. Retail AUM rose ~3% QoQ to INR66.3b, with CV and Housing Finance posting decent sequential growth.

With its senior leadership team in place, focus on streamlining and improving processes, and improvement in asset quality, Indostar is wellpositioned to achieve a steady improvement in its RoA profile.