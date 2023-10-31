Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Results Review - Disbursement Momentum Improving: Motilal Oswal

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. has strategically prioritised the expansion of its loan book in the used commercial vehicle and affordable housing finance segments.

It anticipates that a strengthened management team, enhanced processes, and a favorable economic climate will serve as catalysts for growth in these segments.

With the sell-down of corporate loans to asset reconstruction company, this segment now contributes only ~5% of the total assets under management mix.

It has made conservative provisions on stressed loans and we expect credit costs at ~0.3/1.4/1.3% in FY24/FY25/FY26.

Over the last two quarters, Indostar has made some sound business decisions, which can help it make a turnaround.

Risk-reward is favorable at 0.6 times Sep’25E price/book value. We retain a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 (premised on 0.7 times Sep-25E book value per share).