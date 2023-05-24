Indoco Remedies Q4 Results Review — Miss On All Fronts; Downgrade To 'Accumulate': Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Indoco Remedies’ (Indoco) 4QFY23 results were lower than NBIE as well as consensus estimates mainly due to lower-than-expected growth in domestic market and developed markets (DM) besides higher other expenditure. Revenue grew by 4.7% YoY to Rs4.3bn (NBIE est: Rs4.5bn) on the back of 53.7% YoY growth in EMs to Rs528mn and 74.4% YoY growth in API business to Rs228mn. US revenue grew at a mere 1.9% YoY to Rs713mn (NBIE est: Rs793mn) despite currency tailwinds. EU revenue grew at a mere 2.6% YoY. Domestic revenue declined by 4.3% YoY, led by a decline in Anti-infective, Respiratory and VMN segments. EBITDA margin contracted by 456bps YoY to 15.1%, lower than NBIE estimate of 18.6%. Net profit declined by 36.2% YoY to Rs258mn.
The management has guided for 18-19% EBITDA margin for FY24. Cost optimization in India, improving capacity utilization with US sales ramp-up and improvement in EU margins are likely to drive margins going forward. The company has cut its US growth projection from 40%+ to 25- 30% considering the higher base and increased competition. But, we are still positive about the company’s US outlook considering its low base and niche pipeline. For the domestic market, Indoco has again given an optimistic guidance of at least 15% growth despite disappointments in the past. EU growth is like to be driven by new tender business.
We like Indoco due to its high domestic contribution and robust complex products portfolio for the US market. However, we are concerned about the company's continued disappointment in the domestic performance and high dependence on certain niche launches for growth in the US. Hence, we have downgraded Indoco to ACCUMULATE (from BUY) with a TP of Rs380, valuing it at 14x FY25E EPS.
