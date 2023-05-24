Indoco Remedies Q4 Results Review - Earnings Miss, Muted Domestic Growth: Dolat Capital
Expect India formulations revenue CAGR of 13% over FY23-25E.
Dolat Capital Report
Indoco’s Q4FY23 earnings missed estimates mainly on account of lower than expected domestic and US sales and higher than expected operating expenses.
Revenues were at 4.3bn grew 4.7%/7.3% YoY/QoQ. Domestic formulations declined 4.3% YoY (below est) while regulated market growth was 5% YoY on account of lower than estimated US sales. EBITDA margin at 15.1%, contracted 456bps/42bps YoY/QoQ on account of higher than expected other expenses and R&D expenses.
We downgrade our earnings estimates by 13.5%/7.7% in FY24E/FY25E while maintain Buy with the target price of Rs 474.
