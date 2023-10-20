Indoco Remedies Q2 Results Review - Too Much To Do In H2; Downgrade To 'Add': Yes Securities

Indoco Remedies Ltd.'s weakness in domestic acute season was reflected in key brands performance as anti infective sales declined YoY; albeit, domestic growth of 9% was still respectable but leaves a tad too high burden on H2 to achieve anywhere close to 17% margin.

U.S. sales sprang a surprise and we expect H2 could be better as Combigan supplies pick up as well as continued benefit of oral solid sales from Plant 1 in Goa.

Management indicated it would do much better in H2 in India as delayed rains have led to pick up in anti infective brands at the fag end of the season potentially translating in to a better Q3 than the norm.

Remedial measures impacted margin in Q2 and expect these costs to continue for at least one more quarter even as research and development expense to stay ~5.5% for FY24. We cut FY24 and FY25 earnings by 8-7% as we reckon margin may have too much to do in H2 within the constraints of remedial costs and sustained R&D.

Downgrade to 'Add' with unchanged 19 times FY25 price-to-earning with a revised target price Rs 405 (earlier Rs 430) and though we retain a positive bias, Indoco Remedies would np longer be a preferred pick.