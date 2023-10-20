BQPrimeResearch ReportsIndoco Remedies Q2 Results Review - Margins Disappoint: Systematix
Indoco Remedies Q2 Results Review - Margins Disappoint: Systematix

Despite the beat on revenue, margins disappointed, due to a steep increase in other expenses.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close up tablets arranged for photograph. (Source: pxhere)</p></div>
Close up tablets arranged for photograph. (Source: pxhere)

Systematix Research Report

Indoco Remedies Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue was above estimates led by better-than expected performance in the U.S. (up 59% QoQ) and domestic markets (up 9.4% YoY), partially offset by weakness in Europe.

However, despite the beat on revenue, margins disappointed, due to a steep increase in other expenses (up 20% QoQ). Ebitda margins came in at 15% (up 50 basis points QoQ).

We are currently forecasting a full year Ebitda margin of 16.8% and company is guiding to achieve the same for the full year.

We revise our rating on Indoco Remedies to 'Hold' from 'Buy' considering the limited upside from current market price.

We retain our price target of Rs 385 based on 20 times FY25E earnings per share.

While the revenue performance was encouraging during the quarter, but the operating leverage seems to be not playing out on anticipated lines.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Indoco Remedies Q2FY24 Results Review.pdf
