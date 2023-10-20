Indoco Remedies Q2 Results Review - Margins Disappoint: Systematix
Despite the beat on revenue, margins disappointed, due to a steep increase in other expenses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Indoco Remedies Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue was above estimates led by better-than expected performance in the U.S. (up 59% QoQ) and domestic markets (up 9.4% YoY), partially offset by weakness in Europe.
However, despite the beat on revenue, margins disappointed, due to a steep increase in other expenses (up 20% QoQ). Ebitda margins came in at 15% (up 50 basis points QoQ).
We are currently forecasting a full year Ebitda margin of 16.8% and company is guiding to achieve the same for the full year.
We revise our rating on Indoco Remedies to 'Hold' from 'Buy' considering the limited upside from current market price.
We retain our price target of Rs 385 based on 20 times FY25E earnings per share.
While the revenue performance was encouraging during the quarter, but the operating leverage seems to be not playing out on anticipated lines.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HUL Q2 Review - Volume Growth Disappoints, But Sharp Margin Improvement Drives Earnings Beat: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.