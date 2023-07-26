Indoco Remedies Q1 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Weak Margins: Prabhudas Lilladher
Lowered its FY24E margin guidance to 17-18% versus 18-19% earlier.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY24/FY25 earnings per share by ~11%/6% to factor in low margins and U.S. sales.
Indoco Remedies Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 revenues at Rs 4.2 billion were largely in-line, while Ebitda was 20% below our estimates led by Rs 80 million one offs and higher other expenses.
Adjusted for one offs, margins came in at 16.2%. The recent official action indicated to its Goa unit-II is negative and will restrict growth in U.S. sales in FY24.
However, we remain structurally positive on Indoco Remedies’ growth prospects given steady domestic franchise (50% of total sales) and reasonable valuations.
We expect 17% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
At current market price, stock is trading at 15 times FY25E EPS. We retain our ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 380 valuing at 18 times FY25E EPS.
Timely resolution of Goa facility unit-II is a key for re-rating
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
