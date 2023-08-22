Indo Count Industries - Multiple Tailwinds Ahead: HDFC Securities
Cotton prices, crude prices, freight costs too have begun to soften, benefits of which will be visible on margins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
In FY23, home textile industry faced multiple headwinds, such as the demand slowdown in international markets due to high inflation, supply chain disruptions due to logistics, which affected inventory levels and a record high commodity cost.
Having endured these headwinds, the sector is seeing signs of revival with lower cotton prices and freight costs, and reduction in inventory at retailer with gradual pick up demand.
The management has guided for 14-20% volume growth in FY24. Going ahead, we expect Indo Count Industries Ltd. to report 14%/19%/22% in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E driven by-
pickup in demand in U.S. markets, and Indo Count’s strong relationship with marquee clients such as Walmart, Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond etc,
India capturing China’s share (China plus one),
increasing contribution from high-margin fashion, utility and institutional bedding segment.
We think the base case fair value of the stock is Rs 266 (12.5 times FY25E earnings per share) and the bull case fair value is Rs 292 (14 times FY25E EPS).
Investors can buy the in stock Rs 238-245 band (11.5 times FY25E EPS) and add more on dips in Rs 215-221 band (10.5 times FY25E EPS).
Key concerns
U.S. economy slowdown:
A slowdown in the U.S. economy would be a risk to our estimates, as more than 70% of the revenue is contributed by the US market.
Volatility in raw material (yarn/cotton) prices: As more than 70% of the spinning and weaving activities are outsourced, an increase in yarn prices would impact margins.
Product dependency: Indo Count’s 90/95% of the revenue/Ebitda comes from bedsheets.
Forex risk: Being a net exporter, the company is exposed to foreign currency fluctuation risks. The company has a forex policy of hedging at least 60-65% of its order book.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Repco Home Finance - Growth Prospects Looks Bright, Valuation Stands At Comfortable Level: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.