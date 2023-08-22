Indo Count Industries - Multiple Tailwinds Ahead: HDFC Securities

In FY23, home textile industry faced multiple headwinds, such as the demand slowdown in international markets due to high inflation, supply chain disruptions due to logistics, which affected inventory levels and a record high commodity cost.

Having endured these headwinds, the sector is seeing signs of revival with lower cotton prices and freight costs, and reduction in inventory at retailer with gradual pick up demand.

The management has guided for 14-20% volume growth in FY24. Going ahead, we expect Indo Count Industries Ltd. to report 14%/19%/22% in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-25E driven by-

pickup in demand in U.S. markets, and Indo Count’s strong relationship with marquee clients such as Walmart, Target, Bed, Bath & Beyond etc, India capturing China’s share (China plus one), increasing contribution from high-margin fashion, utility and institutional bedding segment.

We think the base case fair value of the stock is Rs 266 (12.5 times FY25E earnings per share) and the bull case fair value is Rs 292 (14 times FY25E EPS).

Investors can buy the in stock Rs 238-245 band (11.5 times FY25E EPS) and add more on dips in Rs 215-221 band (10.5 times FY25E EPS).