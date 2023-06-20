IndiGo - Repeat Order Underlines Consistency In Business Strategy: ICICI Securities
IndiGo places a firm order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft.
ICICI Securities Report
Interglobe Aviation Ltd.’s fleet management has been its absolute bedrock in building a successful cost-efficient airline operation. This has been further strengthened by IndiGo’s latest order of 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft placed in June 2023.
The key elements of IndiGo’s successful fleet strategy are:
Ordering well in advance to ensure continuous increase in capacity along with benefits of associated cashflow,
maintaining low cost structure driven by consistency of uniform and fuel-efficient fleet composition,
maintaining operations on single aisle aircraft fleet despite the strategy of increasing international mix to 30% over the next two years and 40% by this decade from 23% in FY23.
IndiGo’s consistent approach to aircraft management has given it rich dividend by continuously being able to sustain cycles in terms of lowest cost structure and cash accretion.
