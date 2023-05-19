IndiGo Q4 Results Review - Positive Commentary In An Increasingly Competitive Landscape: Motilal Oswal

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. reported a profit after tax of Rs 9.2 billion, lower than our expectation, on account of higher-than-expected fuel and employee costs.

Revenue passenger kilometers came in at 25.6 billion. Passenger load factor was higher at 84.2%, with available seat kilometers of 30.4 billion (our estimate: 29.6 billion) and the yield at Rs 4.9 (our estimate: Rs 5.4) in Q4 FY23.

The yield was lower QoQ due to seasonality, while capacity growth stood at 19% in FY23 as the company targets growth in the mid-teens range in FY24. The management does not expect lease costs to increase substantially, but there could be a marginal increase due to rising interest costs.

That said, according to our airfare tracker, the 30-day domestic forward prices are up by 12% QoQ in Q1 FY24 till date and the 15-day prices are up by 20% QoQ in Q1 FY24 till date.

The total number of domestic passengers has also crossed pre-Covid levels in January-April 2023, which suggests strong travel trends in the domestic aviation market.

In order to harness the expected demand growth, IndiGo plans to increase its fleet size to 350 in FY24 from 306 in FY23, while also adding 10-15 new destinations (both domestic and international).

The management also expects the number of passengers to increase to 100 million in FY24 from 85 million in FY23.