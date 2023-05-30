Indigo Paints Q4 Results Review - Robust Performance; Demand Momentum Healthy: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Indigo Paints (INDIGOPN) reported in-line sales in 4QFY23. EBITDA beat our estimate as EBITDA margin at ~22% touched the highest level in the last three years, driven by a favorable product mix and cost control initiatives.
Management stated that demand was exceptionally strong in April’23 and the momentum was intact in May’23 as well. This is good news for INDIGOPN in a usually weak quarter (1Q).
INDIGOPN has recently launched a complete range of waterproofing solutions for the retail segment, and with investment in Apple Cheime, it will also target institutional customers. The management expects a revenue contribution of ~8-9% from the waterproofing segment in the next 2-3 years. Maintain BUY.
