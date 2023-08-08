Indigo Paints Q1 Results Review - Great Execution Prowess: ICICI Securities
All segments reported strong volume growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Indigo Paints Ltd. has been investing in strategy 2.0 (focus on 750 non-metro towns and higher investments in distribution and influencers) since Q1 FY23.
Benefits are visible now with more than three times industry growth in Q1 FY24 and likely market share gains across segments. We continue to model benefits of strategy 2.0 in FY23-25 and also believe-
integration of Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd. with Indigo’s supply chain and synergies in sourcing and distribution and
correction in commodity prices provide margin tailwinds.
It continues to strengthen distribution with addition of two depots, 197 dealers and 384 tinting machines in Q1 FY24. While we are enthused by strong performance of Indigo, we believe likely increase in competitive intensity post Grasim’s entry to impact industry profit pool. Maintain ''Reduce'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kansai Nerolac Q1 - Weak Performance Than Peers In Spite Of Revival In Automotive Sector: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.