IndiGo - On The High Road: Motilal Oswal
Purple patch ahead for the Indian aviation industry.
Motilal Oswal Report
We attended Interglobe Aviation Ltd.’s analyst meet at its iFly training center in Gurugram on March 23, 2023. Below are the key highlights from the meeting:
Management boasts of one of the highest fleet utilisation rates in the world and expects it to further improve over the next couple of years.
Over the past six years, the company has doubled the number of domestic destinations to 77, while the number of international destinations has tripled to 26.
In Q3 FY23, IndiGo operated 1,800 flights daily with on-time performance of ~90% and its number of passenger stood at 22.3 million. While the company forecasts strong overall demand in Q4 FY23, yield is expected to reduce in the quarter due to seasonality.
Nevertheless, it is still expected to remain above pre-Covid levels.
